Sanctions Against Russia Harm Europeans, Including German Economy - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Sanctions against Russia are harming Europeans, including the German economy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an article for Foreign Affairs that the effectiveness of sanctions against Russia is increasing, and that the restrictive measures will have to be maintained for a long time, and that the EU and NATO are stronger than ever.

"It would also probably be unprofessional to keep silent about the harm that sanctions inflict on European countries. I mean in terms of the sanctions that the Europeans and the EU have imposed against us. This harm is obvious, and the harm of these sanctions for the German economy is obvious. This is well known to our specialists, specialists in Brussels and specialists in Berlin," Peskov said.