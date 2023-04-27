Sanctions Against Russia Hurt Fertilizers Market Of Developing Countries - Putin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 06:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Sanctions against Russia have negatively affected the fertilizers market of developing countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Those who imposed sanctions, they imposed sanctions against us, but emerging markets suffered the most damage," Putin said at a meeting with Russian Fertilizer Producers Association President Andrey Guryev.