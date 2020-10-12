UrduPoint.com
Sanctions Against Russia Over Navalny Should Not Impede Cooperation With Moscow - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 09:36 PM

High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell said on Monday that sanctions against Russia over the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny should not get in the way of EU cooperation with Moscow on a number of issues, including on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell said on Monday that sanctions against Russia over the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny should not get in the way of EU cooperation with Moscow on a number of issues, including on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Each case requires its own answer. The sanctions are related within specific subject the poisoning of Mr. Navalny but we have other dimensions in our relationship with Russia, we take sanctions for one specific and concrete event, but at the same we have to talk about the implementation of Minsk agreement, we have to strengthen our resilience, we have to engage with Russia on foreign policy issues, where we have specific interest, all these things remain," Borrell told reporters.

"Russia is one of the co-chairs of the [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's] Minsk Group to deal with the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron has to talk with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, ... to look for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, we are not going to stop doing that due to Navalny sanctions," the diplomat added.

