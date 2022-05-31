UrduPoint.com

Sanctions Against Russia To Be In Place For Long Time - Italian Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Sanctions against Russia on gas and oil imports will be in place for a very long time, trade channels will change for many years, "if not forever," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said

Speaking at a press conference following a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, Draghi said it was necessary to establish pan-European ties in the field of budgetary policy and in areas "which are lacking, in particular, in Russian oil and subsequently in gas.

"Let's not be deceived, these sanctions will last a very, very, very long time. Due to the state of things, trade lines will be changed, and possibly for many years; if not forever," the prime minister told reporters.

