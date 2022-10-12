UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Sanctions Against Russia to Disrupt Global Energy Transition - African Energy Chamber

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Sanctions against Russia will affect the global energy transition, disrupting supply chains and logistics, as well as impacting technology, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, NJ Ayuk, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"It (sanctions) is going to affect energy transition. We have to be very honest about where we stand. These sanctions are really going to create a problem with supply chains whether it is moving logistics, whether it is moving new kind of investments, because you see the financial constraints; whether it is also moving technologies that are going to drive the energy's ecosystem in the future," Ayuk said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

The  fifth Russian Energy Week, dedicated to global energy in multipolar world, started on Wednesday and will run until Friday.

The agenda includes cooperation on global markets, new solutions for the fuel and energy sector, technological sovereignty and digital transformation, as well as ecology and climate topic.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved eight packages of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have resulted in disruptions to supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.

