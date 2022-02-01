UrduPoint.com

Sanctions Against Russia Unacceptable - Hungarian Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Sanctions against Russia are unacceptable and they do not achieve their goal, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Sanctions against Russia are unacceptable and they do not achieve their goal, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday.

"By the way, the policy of sanctions imposed on Russia has done much more damage to Hungary than to Russia.

The policy of sanctions ultimately has the opposite effect than what its goals are. Sanctions are a measure that is obviously doomed to failure. I do not consider it acceptable either in relation to Russia or in relation to any other country," Orban told a press conference.

