Sanctions Against Russia Weaken Europe, Germany - Bundestag Energy Committee Head

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:56 PM

Sanctions imposed by Western countries against Russia weaken Germany and Europe as a whole, and the situation is made worse by the fact that hindered Russia-Europe trade plays right into the hands of Washington, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliament's economy and energy committee, told Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Sanctions imposed by Western countries against Russia weaken Germany and Europe as a whole, and the situation is made worse by the fact that hindered Russia-Europe trade plays right into the hands of Washington, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliament's economy and energy committee, told Sputnik.

"If there is a further opportunity to reduce [Russia-Europe] tensions in the wake of the current political situation in eastern Ukraine, it will be necessary to discuss the issue of sanctions. Sanctions can not be eternal, they weaken Europe and Germany. I believe, the United States has a strong interest in obstructing economic relations between Europe and Russia. They are not interested in a strong united Europe," Ernst said.

According to the lawmaker, Washington was doing business with Russia while simultaneously preventing Russia from trading with other partners, a dynamic that Ernst called "unacceptable."

Relations between Russia and the West deteriorated in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the Crimea referendum. Western countries have accused the Kremlin of interfering in Ukrainian internal affairs and introduced sanctions against Russia. Moscow, in turn, retaliated by switching over to an import phase-out and imposing countersanctions.

However, some EU countries have recently begun questioning the effectiveness of the sanctions amid financial and economic losses and started looking for different solutions to problems between Russia and the EU.

