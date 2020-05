Sanctions Exacerbating Critical Situation in Venezuela - UN Under-Secretary General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Sanctions against Venezuela will exacerbate the already critical situation in the Latin American country, UN Under-Secretary General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Wednesday.

"The imposition of economic sanctions are exacerbating an already critical situation in Venezuela," DiCarlo said at the UN Security Council.

The Wall Street Journal earlier in the day said the US is considering imposing more sanctions to halt oil shipments going into Venezuela.