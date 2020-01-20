(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The participants of the Berlin conference on Libya have not discussed potential sanctions for breaching the negotiated arms embargo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.

Berlin hosted talks on Libyan reconciliation earlier in the day.

According to Merkel, one of the outcomes was the consensus among international participants to refrain from any future assistance to the sides of the Libyan conflict and commit to arms embargo.

"We did not speak about sanctions. We spoke about that the documents, agreed upon today, will be reassessed and readopted at the UN Security Council, so we proceed from the fact that everyone understands ... what will happen if the ceasefire gets violated again," Merkel told reporters at a press conference.