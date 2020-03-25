Sanctions for Coronavirus Fake News Likely to Include Imprisonment - Russian Lawmaker

Sanctions for the dissemination of fake news about the situation with the coronavirus in Russia will include large fines and, most likely, imprisonment, Pavel Krasheninnikov, head of the lower house committee on legislation, told Sputnik on Wednesday

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Krasheninnikov introduced in the lower house earlier in the day a draft law on toughening responsibility for violation of epidemiological standards.

The bill proposes to increase the punishment for violation of sanitary-epidemiological rules, which led to the massive spread of disease among people by negligence.

For violation of such rules, which resulted in the death of two or more persons, an imprisonment of up to seven years is stipulated.

"For fake news, fines will be imposed and, most likely, punishment in the form of imprisonment, as well. We are discussing it now," Krasheninnikov said.

Answering the question about the expected amount of fines, the lawmaker said that they could exceed hundreds of rubles.