UrduPoint.com

Sanctions Hinder Russia's Climate Goals, Efforts To Achieve Net Zero Emissions - Envoy

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Sanctions Hinder Russia's Climate Goals, Efforts to Achieve Net Zero Emissions - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Russia sticks to its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, but sanctions are holding Moscow back from faster implementation and more ambitious goals, Ruslan Edelgeriyev, Russian special presidential envoy for climate, said on Wednesday.

"At present, we stand by the commitment to carbon neutrality by 2060. However, Russia could achieve carbon neutrality at a faster pace if there were no double standards and discrimination," Edelgeriyev said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster on the sidelines of the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

Countries around the world began committing to carbon neutrality under the Paris Agreement adopted in December 2015, following the 21st COP in Paris.

With 194 signatories to date, it marks the first global effort in history to coordinate the fight against climate change.

Under the Paris Agreement, countries agreed to contribute to keeping average global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius and as close as possible to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial level by the end of the century. In addition, the European Union, the United States and Japan pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Russia and China by 2060 and India by 2070.

The 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is taking place in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18. Over 44,000 people are attending the conference.

Related Topics

India Century World United Nations Moscow Russia China European Union Paris Japan United States Colombian Peso November December 2015 From Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying ta ..

E-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying taxes online - PITB Chairman Sye ..

9 minutes ago
 Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

15 minutes ago
 “Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb ..

“Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb lauds ‘The Legend of Maula ..

17 minutes ago
 vivo’s Latest Y02s Launched in Pakistan with 500 ..

Vivo’s Latest Y02s Launched in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery and Trendy Design

27 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz reaches London to meet Nawaz

PM Shehbaz reaches London to meet Nawaz

1 hour ago
 Meta Platforms to lay off specific employees today

Meta Platforms to lay off specific employees today

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.