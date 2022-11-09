MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Russia sticks to its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, but sanctions are holding Moscow back from faster implementation and more ambitious goals, Ruslan Edelgeriyev, Russian special presidential envoy for climate, said on Wednesday.

"At present, we stand by the commitment to carbon neutrality by 2060. However, Russia could achieve carbon neutrality at a faster pace if there were no double standards and discrimination," Edelgeriyev said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster on the sidelines of the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

Countries around the world began committing to carbon neutrality under the Paris Agreement adopted in December 2015, following the 21st COP in Paris.

With 194 signatories to date, it marks the first global effort in history to coordinate the fight against climate change.

Under the Paris Agreement, countries agreed to contribute to keeping average global temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius and as close as possible to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial level by the end of the century. In addition, the European Union, the United States and Japan pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Russia and China by 2060 and India by 2070.

The 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is taking place in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18. Over 44,000 people are attending the conference.