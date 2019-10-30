UrduPoint.com
Sanctions-Hit Iran Exports Gas Microturbines To Europe, Canada - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:30 PM

Sanctions-Hit Iran Exports Gas Microturbines to Europe, Canada - Reports

Iran has started exporting gas microturbines to Europe and Canada, which is the first case of such high-tech sales to the West for the sanctions-hit country, the Mehr news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the manufacturer

According to the media outlet, the microturbines were developed to meet the relevant national demand but are now entering the international market.

According to the media outlet, the microturbines were developed to meet the relevant national demand but are now entering the international market.

The microturbines, the news agency noted, represent a new technology which can generate electricity for a residential house or any other facility.

In addition, this device has strong advantages such as size, weight and wasted fuel usage.

Among importers of the gas microturbines are the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada, the chairman of the board of directors of the company in question, Seyyed Mohammad Mohseni, said, noting that "despite facing problems ahead of exporting these products to other countries, we could maintain our export market."

