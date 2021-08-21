Sanctions-Hit Opposition TV Channels in Ukraine Ask Merkel for Meeting in Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) Journalists from several opposition tv channels in Ukraine including 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK TV have asked German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a meeting in Kiev after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy endorsed sanctions on the media.

The journalists' appeal was published on the website of Pershiy Nezalezhniy (The First Independent), a TV channel uniting the journalists who previously worked for the three sanctions-hit media organizations.

"Your Excellency, Journalists of three Ukrainian TV channels '112 Ukraine', 'NewsOne' and 'Zik' take this opportunity to express their honor and address you with a kind request of having a meeting during your visit to Ukraine to discuss the illegal shutting of the channels by Ukrainian authorities," the letter said.

The letter called the sanctions a violation of the freedom of press. In case the meeting with Merkel does not take place, the journalists wish the chancellor would at least react to the situation.

"We kindly ask for your response and consent to initiate the discussion of this matter by specialized European institutions," the letter read.

In early February, Zelenskyy put into effect a decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions on the three opposition channels for five years. Ukraine's Strana.UA news outlet was also blocked by the NSDC on Friday and had to move onto a new internet domain.