MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The head of the Marine Industries Organization of Iran 's Defense Ministry, Rear Adm. Amir Rastegari, said on Friday that international sanctions have taught Iran to rely on its own resources when ensuring its defenses, something that eventually made foreign aggressors ease their approaches to dealing with Tehran

According to Rastegari, international sanctions have backfired at their initiators in that they made Iran rely predominantly on its internal resources when it came to national defenses, which before the 1979 revolution heavily depended on foreign expertise and equipment, as reported by the Mehr new agency.

"All the weapons made over the past decade rely on domestic Iranian capabilities. The sons of this homeland have manufactured ballistic, surface-to-surface, surface-to-air, surface-to-sea missiles," he was quoted as saying by Mehr.

He specifically mentioned domestically manufactured Simorgh and Safir-class satellite carrier rockets, drones, and submarines.

It is this self-reliant defense power that has made Iran's rivals amend their approaches from threatening Tehran with "military option[s]" to avoiding military confrontation, Rastegari said.

Tensions have escalated in the Persian Gulf over the past several months, to a large extent around the standoff between Iran and the United States. A series of attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Hormuz Strait have worsened the situation, with Washington and its allies placing the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted all accusations.

Among US President Donald Trump's numerous critical statements about Iran, there was one in which he hoped that war with the middle Eastern nation would be avoided. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that Iran does not intend to wage war with the United States but will continue to resist Washington.