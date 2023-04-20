Sanctions Not Complicating Donor Blood Preparation in Russia - Medico-Biological Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Sanctions did not cause complications in preparing donor blood in Russia and the Federal Medico-Biological Agency is working on substituting imported medical equipment, a senior official with the organization said on Thursday.

"No, there weren't any (complications)...

At this stage a lot of work is being done on import substitution of the equipment," Olga Eikhler said during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya press center in Moscow.

The consumable materials used in blood sampling are almost exclusively Russian-made, Eikhler added.

After Russia started its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Kiev's allies rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow. For example, the European Union has already adopted 10 sanctions packages.