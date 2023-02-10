UrduPoint.com

Sanctions Not Hindered Russia-Netherlands Trade Relations, Turnover Increased - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 09:40 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) European sanctions, imposed on Russia in response to the military operation in Ukraine, have not hindered the development of trade relations between Russia and the Netherlands, and the bilateral turnover in January-August 2022 increased by 31.2%, Alexander Shulgin, the Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and ambassador to the Netherlands, has told Sputnik.

"Sanctions of the European Union were powerless to hinder the continuation of trade and economic cooperation between our countries.

According to the Dutch ” Statistics Netherlands (the Central Agency for Statistics) ” bilateral trade increased by 31.2% to 19.1 billion Euros ($20.48 billion) in January-August 2022," Shulgin said.

He said that Russia's export to the Netherlands rose 57.6% to 16.6 billion euros, while imports from the Netherlands decreased by 37.6% to 2.5 billion euros, adding that "the surplus of the Russian Federation in trade with the Kingdom of the Netherlands amounted to 14.1 billion euros."

