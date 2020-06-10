(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union undermines the Syrian leadership's capabilities in the coronavirus response as they make it difficult to respond to all medical challenges, the Syrian Ministry of Health said Wednesday in a statement.

On June 3, the Syrian Foreign Ministry officially protested the entry into force of a new law signed by US President Donald Trump in 2019 and claiming to protect the civilian population of Syria. The sanctions mentioned in the law concern nearly all of Syria's economy as well as foreign companies and persons interacting with the Syrian government.

"While all countries use maximum effort in the response to the coronavirus, the US and European countries undermine the capabilities of the Syrian health care sector for the coronavirus effort and response to the medical needs of the population by introducing unilateral inhumane sanctions," the statement said.

The sanctions resulted in the Syrians losing access to medical help, the ministry said.

"The situation requires immediate international interference to lift these sanctions," the statement read.

Regarding the situation with the coronavirus in the country, the ministry urged people to be responsible, since latest case numbers, even if low, show that people do not always behave responsibly.

On Monday, the Syrian Health Ministry said it was introducing quarantine in a settlement in the province of Damascus after 16 COVID-19 cases were registered there. All residents got infected from one person, who worked as a truck driver traveling between Syria and Jordan.

Syria has officially registered 146 cases so far, 62 people have recovered, six people have died. Syria has canceled most of the restrictions that were introduced in March to stem the spread of the coronavirus. However, air and sea ports are still closed as well as land borders.