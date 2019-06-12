UrduPoint.com
Sanctions On Four Seasons Damascus Won't Affect On UN Operations In Syria - State Dept

Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:58 AM

The new US sanctions on the Four Seasons hotel in Damascus will not impact the activities of the United Nations in Syria, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs and Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The new US sanctions on the Four Seasons hotel in Damascus will not impact the activities of the United Nations in Syria, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs and Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Washington designated Syrian businessman Samer Foz, two of his relatives and 13 associated businesses in new sanctions targeting the government of President Bashar Assad. The Four Seasons Damascus was targeted by the in the action for being "owned or controlled by, directly or indirectly, Samer Foz," according to the Treasury.

"The UN has a general license to operate in Syria, so this won't affect UN operations, and the Four Seasons parent company has already severed its ties with Four Seasons Damascus," Rayburn said.

The Treasury designated Samer along with his brothers Husen and Amer Foz, the family's Aman Holding Company and his other business interests in Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon.

The United States has repeatedly called on Assad to resign and has supported armed groups trying to topple his government, including some organizations with ties to Islamist extremists such as al-Qaeda (banned in Russia).

