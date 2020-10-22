UrduPoint.com
Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 Hinder Post-Covid Economic Recovery - Rosneft CEO

Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:27 PM

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Sanctions, including those that target Nord Stream pipeline project, are hindering the world's economy from recovering after the shock of the coronavirus pandemic, Igor SECHIN, the president and CEO of Rosneft, said in his address to the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.

"The sanctions will be in the way of the economic recovery. The pressure on the Nord Stream 2 project is a clear example of that," Sechin told the forum.

According to the Rosneft CEO, the economic recovery and the oil demand growth can begin as early as 2021, but it would require a coordinated effort.

