Sanctions On Russia, Belarus Damaged Agricultural Sector Before Ukraine Crisis - Nebenzia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 11:17 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Western nations' sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus damaged the agricultural sector even prior to the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"Illegal unilateral sanctions on Russia and Belarus have damaged the agricultural sector, and they had done that even before the events in Ukraine," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting.

