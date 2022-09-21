Sanctions on Russia Could Complicate Humanitarian Aid Efforts in Syria - IFRC President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The imposition of sanctions against Russia could impact humanitarian aid efforts in Syria, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik.

"I think that it has become more complicated and more bureaucratic," Rocca said when asked about the impact of anti-Russian and anti-Syrian sanctions.

"When there are decisions to adopt sanctions, which are political decisions, we always try to negotiate the sanctions for the humanitarian agencies and humanitarian aid."

Additionally, the energy and financial crises in Europe emerging from the sanctions regime on Russia threaten humanitarian aid funding for Syria and elsewhere, Rocca also said. IFRC does not typically encounter access problems in areas of Syria managed by Syrian and Russian armed forces, he added.