Sanctions on Russia, Falling Markets Amid Ukrainian Crisis to Affect Germany - Baerbock

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Sanctions against Russia and falling markets in light of Moscow's special operation in Ukraine will have consequences for Germany as well, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday.

"This war in our immediate neighboring region will have repercussions for us as well.

Sanctions against Russia, rising prices, falling markets will have the opposite effect on Germany. We did not look for this situation, but we cannot and will not avoid it. The cute European order of the last decades is the basis for a life of prosperity and peace. If we do not stand up for this now, we will pay an even higher price," Baerbock said in an address.