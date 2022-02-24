UrduPoint.com

Sanctions On Russia, Falling Markets Amid Ukrainian Crisis To Affect Germany - Baerbock

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 03:49 PM

Sanctions on Russia, Falling Markets Amid Ukrainian Crisis to Affect Germany - Baerbock

Sanctions against Russia and falling markets in light of Moscow's special operation in Ukraine will have consequences for Germany as well, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Sanctions against Russia and falling markets in light of Moscow's special operation in Ukraine will have consequences for Germany as well, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday.

"This war in our immediate neighboring region will have repercussions for us as well.

Sanctions against Russia, rising prices, falling markets will have the opposite effect on Germany. We did not look for this situation, but we cannot and will not avoid it. The cute European order of the last decades is the basis for a life of prosperity and peace. If we do not stand up for this now, we will pay an even higher price," Baerbock said in an address.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia German Germany Price Market

Recent Stories

White House rolls out new steps to bolster supply ..

White House rolls out new steps to bolster supply chains

32 seconds ago
 DPR Says Ukraine Preparing Explosions at Enterpris ..

DPR Says Ukraine Preparing Explosions at Enterprises in Mariupol, Avdiivka, Othe ..

34 seconds ago
 Ukraine Cuts Diplomatic Relations With Russia - Ze ..

Ukraine Cuts Diplomatic Relations With Russia - Zelenskyy

36 seconds ago
 UK's Johnson Calls Emergency Meeting of NATO Leade ..

UK's Johnson Calls Emergency Meeting of NATO Leaders Over Situation Around Ukrai ..

37 seconds ago
 Cancellation of Putin's Meeting With Pakistan's Kh ..

Cancellation of Putin's Meeting With Pakistan's Khan Not Reported - Source

13 minutes ago
 Launch of Nord Stream 2 Impossible in Short to Med ..

Launch of Nord Stream 2 Impossible in Short to Medium Term - German Economy Mini ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>