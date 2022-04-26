(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Customers of US defense contractor Raytheon will experience interruptions and delays in the supply of products made of titanium due to sanctions imposed on Russia, CEO Greg Hayes said on Tuesday.

"We did have a relatively significant portion of titanium forgings and castings coming from Russia and many of those are now on the sanctions list," Hayes said during a 2022 first quarter earnings conference call. "There are some components especially at Pratt (& Whitney), Canada, where it's going to take us some time to resource some of the castings and that's going to impact some of our customer deliveries this year."

Raytheon Technologies is one of the largest manufacturers in the aerospace industry, including aircraft engines, avionics, cybersecurity, guided missiles, air defense systems, satellites, and drones.

The company has four subsidiaries: Pratt and Whitney, Collins Aerospace, Raytheon Intelligence and Space and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

The defense giant has downgraded its revenue forecast by $750 million after suspending Collins Aerospace and Pratt and Whitney operations in Russia, Hayes also said during the call.

