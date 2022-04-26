UrduPoint.com

Sanctions On Russian Titanium Production To Impact Raytheon's Deliveries In 2022 - CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Sanctions on Russian Titanium Production to Impact Raytheon's Deliveries in 2022 - CEO

Customers of US defense contractor Raytheon will experience interruptions and delays in the supply of products made of titanium due to sanctions imposed on Russia, CEO Greg Hayes said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Customers of US defense contractor Raytheon will experience interruptions and delays in the supply of products made of titanium due to sanctions imposed on Russia, CEO Greg Hayes said on Tuesday.

"We did have a relatively significant portion of titanium forgings and castings coming from Russia and many of those are now on the sanctions list," Hayes said during a 2022 first quarter earnings conference call. "There are some components especially at Pratt (& Whitney), Canada, where it's going to take us some time to resource some of the castings and that's going to impact some of our customer deliveries this year."

Raytheon Technologies is one of the largest manufacturers in the aerospace industry, including aircraft engines, avionics, cybersecurity, guided missiles, air defense systems, satellites, and drones.

The company has four subsidiaries: Pratt and Whitney, Collins Aerospace, Raytheon Intelligence and Space and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

The defense giant has downgraded its revenue forecast by $750 million after suspending Collins Aerospace and Pratt and Whitney operations in Russia, Hayes also said during the call.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Canada Company Luhansk Donetsk February From Industry Million Satellites

Recent Stories

Human Rights Watch chief to step down after three ..

Human Rights Watch chief to step down after three decades

1 minute ago
 Lebanon tells military to probe deadly migrant boa ..

Lebanon tells military to probe deadly migrant boat capsize

1 minute ago
 Ambassador Haque shocked over loss of lives in Kar ..

Ambassador Haque shocked over loss of lives in Karachi blast

1 minute ago
 Senior UN official slams deadly attack in Karachi ..

Senior UN official slams deadly attack in Karachi University

1 minute ago
 Administrator Karachi XI beats MC XI in night cric ..

Administrator Karachi XI beats MC XI in night cricket match

15 minutes ago
 Terrorists attack Security Forces in Sararogha, So ..

Terrorists attack Security Forces in Sararogha, South Waziristan: ISPR

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.