Sanctions On Syria Deteriorate Socioeconomic Situation Amid Pandemic - Nebenzia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:56 PM

International sanctions imposed on Syria have exacerbated the socioeconomic situation amid the country's fight with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a UN Security Council meeting on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) International sanctions imposed on Syria have exacerbated the socioeconomic situation amid the country's fight with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a UN Security Council meeting on Monday.

"The coronavirus pandemic is an initial challenge. The authorities are taking necessary measures. They are testing, equipping isolation rooms for patients with coronavirus, opening laboratories," Nebenzia said. "But suffocating sanctions have led to a deterioration in the socioeconomic situation in Syria."

Nebenzia said restrictions primarily hurt ordinary civilians.

In particular, he said, sanctions made it impossible to conduct banking transactions from Syria, including for medical equipment.

"We again call for lifting of unilateral sanctions," Nebenzia added.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said earlier that the country has confirmed 64 COVID-19 cases.

In April, the Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that UN human rights experts were calling upon the United States to lift economic sanctions imposed on multiple countries to ensure unhindered functioning of supply chains of medical products during the coronavirus pandemic.

