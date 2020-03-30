UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanctions On Syria Should Be Waived Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - UN Humanitarian Chief

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:08 PM

Sanctions on Syria Should be Waived Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - UN Humanitarian Chief

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock on Monday called for lifting the sanctions against Syria that could undermine the country's capacity to suppress the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock on Monday called for lifting the sanctions against Syria that could undermine the country's capacity to suppress the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"I reiterate the secretary-general's appeal for the waiving of sanctions that can undermine countries' capacity to respond to the pandemic," Lowcock said at a UN Security Council meeting on Syria conducted via video conferencing.

The Arab Republic has already registered 10 COVID-19 cases, with one death, and the further spread of the virus can potentially have a "devastating impact" across the country due to its already weak health system, according to Lowcock.

While COVID-19 requires the implementation of critical travel restrictions, it is necessary that they do not result in reducing humanitarian cross border deliveries into Syria, as well as do not impede the work of aid personnel, he added.

Lowcock further echoed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's call for an immediate nationwide ceasefire throughout Syria in order to combat COVID-19.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Border Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM shares measures to combat Coronavirus, warns ho ..

1 hour ago

Poland's PGNiG Claims Winning Gas Price Case Again ..

3 minutes ago

AJK president thanks China for assisting Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

OIC Roundly Condemns Barbaric Houthi Ballistic Mis ..

1 hour ago

Maryland Governor Imposes Stay-at-Home Order, Rest ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Registers Over 1,600 COVID-19 Cases Over Pa ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.