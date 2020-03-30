Sanctions on Syria Should be Waived Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - UN Humanitarian Chief

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock on Monday called for lifting the sanctions against Syria that could undermine the country's capacity to suppress the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock on Monday called for lifting the sanctions against Syria that could undermine the country's capacity to suppress the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"I reiterate the secretary-general's appeal for the waiving of sanctions that can undermine countries' capacity to respond to the pandemic," Lowcock said at a UN Security Council meeting on Syria conducted via video conferencing.

The Arab Republic has already registered 10 COVID-19 cases, with one death, and the further spread of the virus can potentially have a "devastating impact" across the country due to its already weak health system, according to Lowcock.

While COVID-19 requires the implementation of critical travel restrictions, it is necessary that they do not result in reducing humanitarian cross border deliveries into Syria, as well as do not impede the work of aid personnel, he added.

Lowcock further echoed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's call for an immediate nationwide ceasefire throughout Syria in order to combat COVID-19.