Sanctions Only Reason for Suspension of Gas Deliveries Via Nord Stream - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The situation with the suspension of gas deliveries via Nord Stream is connected exclusively with sanctions, there are no other problems, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"You know that problems with pumping (through Nord Stream) arose due to the sanctions imposed against our country and against a number of companies by Western states, including Germany and the UK. There are no other reasons that would lead to problems with pumping," Peskov said.