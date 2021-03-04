UrduPoint.com
Sanctions, Pandemic Hinder Restoration Of Syria's Palmyra - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:18 PM

Sanctions, Pandemic Hinder Restoration of Syria's Palmyra - Official

A combination of sanctions and virus-related economic hardships complicates Syria's efforts to restore the ancient city of Palmyra, antiquities chief Mohammad Awad told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) A combination of sanctions and virus-related economic hardships complicates Syria's efforts to restore the ancient city of Palmyra, antiquities chief Mohammad Awad told Sputnik.

"Sanctions imposed unilaterally on the Syrian people are complicating attempts to restore the historical heart of Palmyra.

The economic situation that went south during the pandemic is not helping either," he said.

The UN cultural agency estimates that some 60 percent of Palmyra's priceless treasures has survived the occupation of Islamist militants, Awad said.

The official added that a detailed analysis was needed for a more comprehensive picture of damage done to the UNESCO world heritage site, which was recaptured from militants with air support from Russia.

