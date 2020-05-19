UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanctions Prevent Humanitarian Organizations From Working Efficiently In Syria - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:45 PM

Sanctions Prevent Humanitarian Organizations From Working Efficiently in Syria - Moscow

International sanctions against Syria are hindering the efforts of the country's authorities and humanitarian organizations from providing timely assistance to people in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gennady Gatilov, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) International sanctions against Syria are hindering the efforts of the country's authorities and humanitarian organizations from providing timely assistance to people in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gennady Gatilov, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad said that Damascus had requested that the World Health Organization intervene to oppose sanctions imposed on the country by the United States, as the country is struggling to juggle post-war restoration and the fight against the outbreak amid obstructed supply chains. However, a US delegate at the World Health Assembly said on Tuesday that the sanctions were not an obstacle to the delivery of humanitarian aid, as the goods needed to resolve the crisis were not and would not be sanctioned.

"Our contacts in the humanitarian community tell us openly that sanctions allow neither the Syrian authorities nor the humanitarian organizations to work normally and help those in need," Gatilov stated during the Valdai club round-table, dubbed Combating COVID-19 in Conflict: The Syrian Experience.

The diplomat called upon the west to refrain from politicizing humanitarian issues, stating that all Syrians living in territories both under and out of the government's control should receive proper humanitarian assistance.

"We would like our western partners to abandon unrealistic approaches and abstain from politicizing the humanitarian dossier. It is necessary to scale up humanitarian assistance to all Syrian territories without any discrimination. Otherwise, it might look like areas out of the government control, Idlib primarily, receives more attention [from the humanitarian community] than the government-controlled areas, even though an absolute majority of Syrians live in the government-controlled areas," Gatilov added.

The United States sanctioned Syria under its Syria Accountability Act of 2004, which restricts or prohibits exports of most US goods to the middle Eastern nation. More rounds of restrictions targeting the country's petroleum sector were imposed in 2008, 2011 and 2012. Coupled with EU sanctions, bonded import opportunities have had a debilitating effect on Syria's health care sector, in general, and on the reserve of medical equipment and supplies, in particular.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Syria Exports Import Russia Damascus Geneva Idlib United States All From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches region’s first safe and clean ..

2 hours ago

MBRCH spent AED58 mn to support national efforts t ..

2 hours ago

UAE develops a rapid coronavirus laser testing tec ..

2 hours ago

Mars Hope Probe due to launch 15th July: Emirates ..

2 hours ago

Nine million contactless transactions completed on ..

2 hours ago

Omar Ayub orders to establish PESCO Sub Divisional ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.