Sanctions Prevent Humanitarian Organizations From Working Efficiently in Syria - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) International sanctions against Syria are hindering the efforts of the country's authorities and humanitarian organizations from providing timely assistance to people in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gennady Gatilov, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad said that Damascus had requested that the World Health Organization intervene to oppose sanctions imposed on the country by the United States, as the country is struggling to juggle post-war restoration and the fight against the outbreak amid obstructed supply chains. However, a US delegate at the World Health Assembly said on Tuesday that the sanctions were not an obstacle to the delivery of humanitarian aid, as the goods needed to resolve the crisis were not and would not be sanctioned.

"Our contacts in the humanitarian community tell us openly that sanctions allow neither the Syrian authorities nor the humanitarian organizations to work normally and help those in need," Gatilov stated during the Valdai club round-table, dubbed Combating COVID-19 in Conflict: The Syrian Experience.

The diplomat called upon the west to refrain from politicizing humanitarian issues, stating that all Syrians living in territories both under and out of the government's control should receive proper humanitarian assistance.

"We would like our western partners to abandon unrealistic approaches and abstain from politicizing the humanitarian dossier. It is necessary to scale up humanitarian assistance to all Syrian territories without any discrimination. Otherwise, it might look like areas out of the government control, Idlib primarily, receives more attention [from the humanitarian community] than the government-controlled areas, even though an absolute majority of Syrians live in the government-controlled areas," Gatilov added.

The United States sanctioned Syria under its Syria Accountability Act of 2004, which restricts or prohibits exports of most US goods to the middle Eastern nation. More rounds of restrictions targeting the country's petroleum sector were imposed in 2008, 2011 and 2012. Coupled with EU sanctions, bonded import opportunities have had a debilitating effect on Syria's health care sector, in general, and on the reserve of medical equipment and supplies, in particular.