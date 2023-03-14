Sanctions Relief Announced by West for Russian Agricultural Products Not Working - Moscow

The sanctions relief announced by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom for Russian food and fertilizers does not actually work, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The sanctions relief announced by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom for Russian food and fertilizers does not actually work, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday.

"The sanction withdrawals for food and fertilizer announced by Washington, Brussels and London do not actually work," he said at a briefing in Geneva.

Vershinin called a conversation with UN representatives in Geneva about the situation with the extension of the grain deal frank and detailed.

"The detailed and frank conversation that took place once again confirmed that if the commercial export of Ukrainian products is carried out at a steady pace, bringing considerable profit to Kiev, barriers still remain in the way of Russian agricultural exporters," he said.