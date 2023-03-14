UrduPoint.com

Sanctions Relief Announced By West For Russian Agricultural Products Not Working - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Sanctions Relief Announced by West for Russian Agricultural Products Not Working - Moscow

The sanctions relief announced by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom for Russian food and fertilizers does not actually work, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The sanctions relief announced by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom for Russian food and fertilizers does not actually work, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday.

"The sanction withdrawals for food and fertilizer announced by Washington, Brussels and London do not actually work," he said at a briefing in Geneva.

Vershinin called a conversation with UN representatives in Geneva about the situation with the extension of the grain deal frank and detailed.

"The detailed and frank conversation that took place once again confirmed that if the commercial export of Ukrainian products is carried out at a steady pace, bringing considerable profit to Kiev, barriers still remain in the way of Russian agricultural exporters," he said.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Washington European Union Brussels London Geneva Kiev United Kingdom United States Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

7 hours ago
 Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

9 hours ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

9 hours ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

9 hours ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

9 hours ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.