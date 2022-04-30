UrduPoint.com

Sanctions Relief Discussed At Russia-Ukraine Talks - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 05:10 AM

Sanctions Relief Discussed at Russia-Ukraine Talks - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Talks between Russia and Ukraine are ongoing on a daily basis and negotiations discussed the draft agreement, which may cover sanctions relief in addition to Kiev's neutral status and security guarantees, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Currently, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations are actually discussing a draft of a possible agreement via videoconference on a daily basis," Lavrov told Xinhua.

The minister added that the agreement should include Ukraine's neutral and demilitarized status, as well as security guarantees for Kiev.

"The agenda of the talks also includes issues of denazification, recognition of new geopolitical realities, the sanctions relief, the status of the Russian language, and others. The settlement of the situation in Ukraine will make a significant contribution to the de-escalation of military-political tension in Europe, and in the world as a whole," Lavrov added.

