Sanctions, Rupture Of Strategic Stability Agreements Damage International System - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The use of illegitimate sanctions and the rupture of agreements in the sphere of strategic stability damages the international system, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Today, the use of illegitimate sanctions, ignoring the principle of equality of countries, interference in their internal affairs, the rupture of the treaty in the sphere of strategic stability causes serious damage to the international legal system, destroys its very essence," Putin said in an address to the St.

Petersburg International Legal Forum.

Russia seeks to build mutually beneficial partnerships with countries in the sphere of politics, security, sports and culture, the president added.

