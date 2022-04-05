Sanctions Should Be Discussed in UN Security Council - LAS Secretary General

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Nations of the League of Arab States (LAS) consider the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly as the bodies authorized to institute sanctions, Secretary-General of the LAS Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Monday.

"As for the attitude of the LAS towards the US- and EU-imposed sanctions, we should acknowledge that the Arab states have their own interests, and these interests must be protected by all, by every Arab state. Hence, the Arab states, in following the rules of established cooperation, should consider every issue from the perspective of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly," the top diplomat told reporters after the talks in Moscow.

Earlier this Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting in Moscow with the LAS Contact Group on Ukraine, which includes foreign ministers of Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan and the LAS Secretary General.

Lavrov noted that Western companies which refuse to operate in Russia have done so under extreme pressure, but Russia will resolve all the economic problems caused by the West.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.

