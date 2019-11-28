UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanctions, Tariffs Used By US To Police World Hits Europe - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:11 PM

Sanctions, Tariffs Used by US to Police World Hits Europe - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas

Washington is using sanctions and tariffs to police the world, and the United States is increasingly taking aim at EU countries, hitting them twice as hard, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Washington is using sanctions and tariffs to police the world, and the United States is increasingly taking aim at EU countries, hitting them twice as hard, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

"Sanctions and tariffs have become the preferred tools of US foreign policy. Despite all the disagreements in US domestic politics, there is a bipartisan consensus in Washington [regarding the use of sanctions]. Figuratively speaking, the 'global policeman' withdraws to his headquarters. From there, he takes aim at his opponents and competitors in the world with the help of sanctions and tariffs. For us Europeans, it hits twice as hard," Maas said at a press conference held at the Friedrich Ebert Foundation.

The minister added that the European Union had also become a target of stringent US tariffs.

European states are "learning to defend themselves against extraterritorial sanctions," Maas added. He cited the establishment of the INSTEX financial system by France, Germany and the United Kingdom in January. The creation of INSTEX was "only the beginning," the minister remarked.

INSTEX was created as a means of continuing business operations with Iran and easing non-dollar trade in the wake of renewed US sanctions following Washington's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in May of 2018.

Related Topics

World Police Business Iran Washington France German European Union Germany United Kingdom United States January May 2018 All From

Recent Stories

President of Turkmenistan will pay a working visit ..

10 minutes ago

Round table dedicated to the freedom of religion i ..

10 minutes ago

17 minutes ago

"It is big disappointment for country's enemies," ..

18 minutes ago

Israel demolishes homes of alleged Palestinian kil ..

20 minutes ago

NPM Group CEO wins ‘Female Leader of the Year’ ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.