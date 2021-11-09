Sanctions Threats on Ethiopia Counterproductive, Will Hurt People - Russian Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Russia believes that the threats of imposing unilateral sanctions against Ethiopia and the refusal to provide aid are counterproductive and will only exacerbate the already difficult humanitarian situation there, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva said during UN Security Council meeting.

"We are confident that the imposition of illegal unilateral sanctions, threats to use them and refusal to provide economic assistance are highly counterproductive and will only lead to the worsening of the situation of ordinary people who are already suffering, and by no means it will lead to reconciliation," Evstigneeva said on Monday.