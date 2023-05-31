Sanctions Undermine Food Security - Belarusian Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Unilateral restrictive measures have a serious impact on global food security, Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik said during his official visit to Islamabad.

Aleinik said Belarus is against the use of sanctions as a tool of political and economic coercion, adding that such measures should be abolished as violating the UN Charter, the principles of international law and the multilateral trading system.

"Unilateral coercive measures have a serious impact on global food security, which currently causes particular concern," Aleinik said in his speech as quoted by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

He said his country, jointly with allies and friends, has managed to successfully cope with this challenge.

"Nevertheless, as the last two years have shown, our country, together with its allies and friends, has been successfully coping with this challenge. We have demonstrated moderate economic growth, successfully redirected trade flows. And we have defended our sovereignty," the minister said.

Relations between Belarus and Western countries deteriorated sharply after the presidential elections in 2020 in Belarus. The West gradually imposed sanctions on Belarusian officials and enterprises, accusing Minsk of election and human rights violations, which Belarus denied. The sanctions were expanded due to Minsk's support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022.