Sanctuary Cities to Be Negotiating Item in Next Coronavirus Relief Package - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The Trump administration will push to have a policy on so-called sanctuary cities to be a negotiating item as lawmakers start crafting a fourth coronavirus relief package, White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Friday.

Cities with policies that prevent police and other public employees from notifying the US Federal government of the immigration status of individuals when they are arrested or seek assistance from public institutions have been called "sanctuary cities."

"In terms of the type of things he [President Donald Trump] wants to see in this phase four, I don't want to get ahead of the negotiations, but I do want to emphasize that he has mentioned sanctuary cities," McEnany said.

On Thursday, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court's ruling blocking the Trump administration's effort to withhold federal funding to local law enforcement in sanctuary cities.

On January 25, 2017, Trump signed an Executive Order to withhold funds from so-called "sanctuary cities," but since then it has gone through a series of legal challenges.

In March, Trump said the US government would begin blocking federal subsidies to state and local governments that shelter illegal immigrants from prosecution and deportation after an appellate court ruled that the government can block federal funding for law enforcement jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration officials.