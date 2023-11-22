Open Menu

Sand Mining In Vietnam's Mekong Delta Sinks Homes, Livelihoods

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Sand mining in Vietnam's Mekong Delta sinks homes, livelihoods

Can Tho, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) One summer morning, Le Thi Hong Mai's home collapsed into a river in Vietnam's Mekong Delta, where shoreline erosion caused by sand mining and hydropower dams threatens hundreds of thousands of people.

Sand -- needed to produce concrete -- is the world's second most exploited natural resource after water, and its use has tripled in the last two decades, according to the UN environment programme.

Vietnam's "rice bowl" delta region, where the Mekong empties into the South China Sea, is predicted to run out of sand in just over a decade.

But losses to the riverbed are already devastating lives and harming the local economy.

Mai told AFP she "lost everything", including the small restaurant business attached to her house in the suburbs of Can Tho City.

"I heard a bang, I rushed out and everything was gone," recalled the 46-year-old, who was sleeping close by.

"I have nothing left".

Over the past two decades, hydropower dams upstream on the Mekong have restricted the flow of sand to the delta.

And sand mining to feed Vietnam's construction boom is also fast depleting resources, according to a major WWF report published earlier this year.

By 2040, the amount of sediment could be reduced by up to 97 percent, a 2018 Mekong River Commission study said, with serious consequences for people living and working on the shores of the river.

With less sand, river flows become lighter and faster and hit the banks at greater speed, accelerating erosion.

Between 2016 and August this year, at least 750 kilometres (466 miles) of riverbank and nearly 2,000 houses in the Mekong Delta region have sunk into rivers, government figures show.

Related Topics

World United Nations Business Water China Can Tho Vietnam August 2016 2018 National University Government

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

32 minutes ago
 Municipal staff protest against non-payment of sal ..

Municipal staff protest against non-payment of salaries

10 hours ago
 US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

10 hours ago
 Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since No ..

Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since Nov 1: UN

10 hours ago
 Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on I ..

Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on Israel-Hamas conflict

10 hours ago
 25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people re ..

25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people repatriated through Torkham bord ..

10 hours ago
Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to a ..

Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to air dramas in local languages

10 hours ago
 Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment dr ..

Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment drive

10 hours ago
 IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with f ..

IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with full military honour

10 hours ago
 UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president ..

UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president's state visit

10 hours ago
 American-Pakistani tycoon donates $9 million for N ..

American-Pakistani tycoon donates $9 million for NUST scholarships

10 hours ago
 Palestinian question’s just settlement must for ..

Palestinian question’s just settlement must for durable peace in Middle East: ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World