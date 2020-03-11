Sanders Blocks Biden Sweep in 2nd Big US Primary With Win in N. Dakota - Reports

Senator Bernie Sanders picked up his first win in Tuesday's six-state Democratic presidential primary in an otherwise poor showing that gave former Vice President Joe Biden a commanding lead in his bid for the party's presidential nomination

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Senator Bernie Sanders picked up his first win in Tuesday's six-state Democratic presidential Primary in an otherwise poor showing that gave former Vice President Joe Biden a commanding lead in his bid for the party's presidential nomination.

With 100 percent of the votes counted in North Dakota, Sanders bested Biden by a 53.3-39.8 percent margin, as reported in the New York Times.

However, Biden won the delegate rich contest in Michigan, as well as Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho, compiling a 823-663 lead in delegates to July's Democratic National Convention, according to the Times.

To secure the Democratic nomination, a candidate needs to secure votes from 1991 pledged delegates.