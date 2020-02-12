Sanders, Buttigieg in Tight Race in New Hampshire Primary Near Midway Point

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) US Senator Bernie Sanders continues to lead in a tight New Hampshire Democratic presidential Primary vote with 44 percent of precincts reporting, according to results.

Sanders is leading with 26.

7 percent of the vote followed by Buttigieg who has 23.6 percent, the New York Times said Tuesday citing AP official polling data.

Senator Amy Klobuchar is currently at the third place with 19.9 percent.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden come fourth and fifth with 9.8 and 8.3 percent respectively.