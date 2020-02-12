UrduPoint.com
Sanders, Buttigieg In Tight Race In New Hampshire Primary As Vote Count Hits Final Stretch

Wed 12th February 2020 | 09:00 AM

Sanders, Buttigieg in Tight Race in New Hampshire Primary as Vote Count Hits Final Stretch

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The lead of US Senator Bernie Sanders has narrowed down to under two percent in a tight race of the New Hampshire Democratic presidential Primary vote with close to 75 percent of precincts reporting, according to the latest results.

With 84 percent of precincts in, Sanders is leading with 26 percent of the vote followed by South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg who has 24.

3 percent, according to the data release by CNN Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has secured nearly 20 percent of the vote, followed by Joe Biden with only 8.5 percent and Senator Elizabeth Warren with 9.4 percent.

In New Hampshire, candidates need to secure at least 15 percent of the vote to gain delegates. Right now, Sanders looks to pickup 8 pledged delegates, Buttigieg 7 and Klobuchar 6.

Overall, at least 1,990 pledged delegates are required to win the Democratic Party nomination.

