Sanders, Buttigieg Step Forward As Frontrunners In Democratic Race

Wed 12th February 2020

Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg emerged Wednesday as the solid frontrunners in the race to take on President Donald Trump in November after finishing first and second in the New Hampshire primary

Manchester, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg emerged Wednesday as the solid frontrunners in the race to take on President Donald Trump in November after finishing first and second in the New Hampshire Primary.

The 78-year-old leftist senator from neighboring Vermont and the young former mayor of South Bend, Indiana took 26 and 24 percent of the votes in Tuesday's voting. Last week in Iowa's caucuses, Buttigieg narrowly beat Sanders.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden's sagging campaign took another awful hit on Tuesday night as he finished fifth, behind Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts senator whose star also has dimmed.

The nine candidates left in the race will now turn their attention to primaries in Nevada on February 22 and South Carolina on the 29th. Looming is the big prize of so-called Super Tuesday on March 3, when 14 states hold their primaries.

"This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump," Sanders said in a victory speech Tuesday night to a raucous crowd of supporters.

Still, Sanders' margin of victory was thinner than polls had predicted. In the 2016 campaign he took a whopping 60 percent of the votes in New Hampshire, finishing far ahead of Hillary Clinton.

