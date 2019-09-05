Sanders Calls for Full Fracking Ban Ahead of Dem Presidential Climate Change Event

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) US Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders urged lawmakers on Wednesday to implement a full fracking ban in the United States.

"Any proposal to avert the climate crisis must include a full fracking ban on public and private lands," Sanders said ahead of the meeting.

Later in the day, several Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to participate in a town hall meeting on the climate change crisis.

Sanders, who proposed a climate change deal in August, warned that fracking represents a real danger to nature, including water sources and air.

He said that safe fracking is only a fiction.

"When we are in the White House, we will end the era of fossil fuels, and that includes fracking," Sanders promised.

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, is a process in which water and chemicals are pumped into wells at high pressure to break up rocks, allowing oil and gas harvesting from tight shale formations.