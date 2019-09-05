UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanders Calls For Full Fracking Ban Ahead Of Dem Presidential Climate Change Event

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

Sanders Calls for Full Fracking Ban Ahead of Dem Presidential Climate Change Event

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) US Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders urged lawmakers on Wednesday to implement a full fracking ban in the United States.

"Any proposal to avert the climate crisis must include a full fracking ban on public and private lands," Sanders said ahead of the meeting.

Later in the day, several Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to participate in a town hall meeting on the climate change crisis.

Sanders, who proposed a climate change deal in August, warned that fracking represents a real danger to nature, including water sources and air.

He said that safe fracking is only a fiction.

"When we are in the White House, we will end the era of fossil fuels, and that includes fracking," Sanders promised.

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, is a process in which water and chemicals are pumped into wells at high pressure to break up rocks, allowing oil and gas harvesting from tight shale formations.

Related Topics

Water White House Oil United States August Gas From

Recent Stories

British MPs inflict new defeat on Johnson's Brexit ..

5 minutes ago

Argentina in Need of Major Currency Reform to Avoi ..

6 minutes ago

VP launches open trade incubator for young entrepr ..

26 minutes ago

Trump Says US Using 'Much Less' Funding Than Expec ..

37 minutes ago

UNODC convenes national experts to re-design globa ..

56 minutes ago

UN Chief Concerned By Fate of People Affected by H ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.