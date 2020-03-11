Sanders Calls on Election Officials to Fix Issue of Long Lines at Voting Polls in US

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) US Senator Bernie Sanders in a statement called on election officials around the country to address issues of long lines at voting polls after reports that people in Michigan are waiting in line for hours to vote.

"It is disappointing to see people standing in long lines for hours today waiting to vote in Michigan and around the country," Sanders said in the statement on Tuesday. "People should not have to miss a day of work to exercise their right to vote. This is an outrage. Election officials must address these problems immediately, and if necessary, keep polling places open longer.

"

Voters are casting their ballots in the Democratic and Republican primaries in the states of Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, Washington and Idaho with 356 delegates at stake.

As of Tuesday morning, former Vice President Joe Biden leads Sanders by 91 delegates (664-573) following Super Tuesday las week, when voters in 14 states - including California and Texas - and one US territory hit the polls. So far primaries in 20 US States or territories have been completed.