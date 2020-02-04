Sanders Campaign Publishes Own Numbers at Iowa Caucus As Official Results Delayed

The presidential campaign of US Senator Bernie Sanders early on Tuesday published their own numbers from the Democratic caucus in the state of Iowa as the official results were delayed over technical difficulties

DES MOINES (United States) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The presidential campaign of US Senator Bernie Sanders early on Tuesday published their own numbers from the Democratic caucus in the state of Iowa as the official results were delayed over technical difficulties.

Sanders has secured 29.7 percent of the vote in Iowa, according to his campaign's own results from almost 40 percent of the precincts in the state.

Earlier in the day, another Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg claimed the victory.

"Iowa, you have shocked the nation. By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious. #IowaCaucuses," Buttigieg wrote on Twitter.

Candidates at Democratic primaries are allocated a certain number of delegates after each electoral event. After all the elections are finished, the candidate with the most delegates becomes the Democratic party's presidential candidate.