Sanders Coming Ahead in Democratic Primaries in Nevada With Over 46%

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) US Senator Bernie Sanders has a strong lead with around 47 percent in the Saturday Nevada Democratic primaries, according to data released as over 11 percent of the votes have been counted.

Joe Biden is second with around 24 percent, while Indiana Mayor Peter Buttigieg is third with 14 percent of the votes. Senator Elizabeth Warren is fourth with nine percent.

Sanders appears to have the support of the majority of Latino voters, as well as young people.

"We won Nevada! We are building an unprecedented grassroots movement, and together, there is nothing we cannot accomplish," Sanders wrote on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

US President Donald Trump has already congratulated Sanders on Twitter.

"Looks like Crazy Bernie is doing well in the Great State of Nevada.

Biden & the rest look weak, & no way Mini Mike can restart his campaign after the worst debate performance in the history of Presidential Debates. Congratulations Bernie, & don't let them take it away from you!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, the New York Times reported that on February 12 a senior official with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) told members of the House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee that Russia was allegedly interfering in the 2020 election to get Trump re-elected. Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported that US lawmakers had been informed about alleged Russian assistance to Sanders.

Russian officials have repeatedly rejected accusations of meddling in US or any other country's elections or internal affairs.