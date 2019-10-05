UrduPoint.com
Sanders Discharged From Las Vegas Hospital After Good Progress - Doctors

Sat 05th October 2019 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) US Senator Bernie Sanders has been discharged from a hospital in Las Vegas after receiving two stents in a blocked coronary artery and is making good progress, his doctors said in a statement.

"His hospital course was uneventful with good expected progress," physicians Arturo Marchand Jr. and Arjun Gururaj said in the statement on Friday.

"He was discharged with instructions to follow up with his personal physician."

After experiencing chest pain, Sanders, one of the three front-running candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination, was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction and was transferred to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, the statement noted.

In a separate statement, Sanders thanked the doctors, nurses and staff who had treated him.

Sanders said he still plans to participate in the next Democratic party presidential debate.

