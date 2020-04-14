UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanders Endorses Biden For US President

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

Sanders Endorses Biden for US President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) US Senator Bernie Sanders announced on Monday that he supports Joe Biden's bid for the presidency and urged everyone to rally behind the former vice president.

"Today I am asking all Americans, I am asking every Democrat, I am asking every independent, I am asking a lot of Republicans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse," Sanders said as he appeared in a webcast together with Biden.

Sanders urged voters to make certain that "we defeat somebody who I believe .

.. is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country."

The endorsement comes just days after Sanders suspended his own campaign for the Democratic nomination following a series of defeats in the primaries.

Biden thanked Sanders and said he would need his former rival during the campaign and afterwards.

"If I am the nominee, which it looks like now you just made me, I'm going to need you - not just to win the campaign, but to govern," he said.

The US election is scheduled to take place on November 3, 2020.

Related Topics

Election November 2020 All

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Pandemic Shows EU Health System 'No Longe ..

12 minutes ago

Emirates Transport signs contracts worth AED105 mi ..

38 minutes ago

COVID-19 Toll in Palestine Surpasses 300 - Authori ..

12 minutes ago

UAE now reaping fruits of years-long education adv ..

53 minutes ago

DoH-Abu Dhabi launches Remote Healthcare Platform ..

53 minutes ago

US Supreme Court to hear Trump taxes case in May

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.