Sanders Fades as Warren Overtakes Biden in US Democratic Presidential Race - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) US Senator Elizabeth Warren has taken a narrow lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination while Senator Bernie Sanders has fallen to a distant third, according to an Investor's Business Daily/TIPP poll on Monday.

"Elizabeth Warren had the support of 27 percent, with Joe Biden backed by 26 percent and Bernie Sanders a distant third at 10 percent," an Investor's Business Daily report on the poll said. "Support for South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg climbed to 7 percent from 5 percent. No other candidate polled more than 3 percent.

The poll also showed 57-37 support for a Justice Department investigation of Biden and his son, Hunter, regarding allegations of corruption in their business dealings in Ukraine and China.

By comparison, Americans supported the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry by a 55-44 percent margin, with half of those surveyed saying President Donald Trump's request that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky investigate the Bidens is an impeachable offense, the poll said.

However, the poll also showed Trump's approval rising 4 points to 43 percent compared with September.