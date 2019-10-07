UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanders Fades As Warren Overtakes Biden In US Democratic Presidential Race - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:53 PM

Sanders Fades as Warren Overtakes Biden in US Democratic Presidential Race - Poll

US Senator Elizabeth Warren has taken a narrow lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination while Senator Bernie Sanders has fallen to a distant third, according to an Investor's Business Daily/TIPP poll on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) US Senator Elizabeth Warren has taken a narrow lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination while Senator Bernie Sanders has fallen to a distant third, according to an Investor's Business Daily/TIPP poll on Monday.

"Elizabeth Warren had the support of 27 percent, with Joe Biden backed by 26 percent and Bernie Sanders a distant third at 10 percent," an Investor's Business Daily report on the poll said. "Support for South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg climbed to 7 percent from 5 percent. No other candidate polled more than 3 percent.

"

The poll also showed 57-37 support for a Justice Department investigation of Biden and his son, Hunter, regarding allegations of corruption in their business dealings in Ukraine and China.

By comparison, Americans supported the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry by a 55-44 percent margin, with half of those surveyed saying President Donald Trump's request that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky investigate the Bidens is an impeachable offense, the poll said.

However, the poll also showed Trump's approval rising 4 points to 43 percent compared with September.

Related Topics

Corruption Business Ukraine China Trump Lead South Bend September From Race

Recent Stories

President calls for renewal of commitment on Natio ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notices to centre, PEMRA on A ..

3 minutes ago

Liverpool's Salah escapes with twisted ankle - rep ..

3 minutes ago

NAB served notice on Nawaz Sharif's appeal in Al-A ..

3 minutes ago

Scoreboards in 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Sri La ..

17 minutes ago

Citizens from various cities call on Chief Minster ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.