Sanders Has Small Lead in Texas Democratic Primary With Nearly Half of Votes In - Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) US Senator Bernie Sanders maintains a 3 percent lead in the Democratic Primary race in Texas with 46% of precincts reporting.

Sanders has received over 309,000 votes, a 28.8% share of the total. Former US Vice President Joe Biden currently sits in second place with 25.6% of the vote.

Texas has 228 delegates at stake and delegates are distributed proportionally among candidates who have received more than 15% of the vote.

So far Biden is projected to also win the Democratic primary contests in California, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Minnesota, and Arkansas while US Senator Bernie Sanders is poised to win in his home state of Vermont as well as Colorado and Utah.

The primary in Texas is one of fourteen primary contests being held on Tuesday, colloquially known as Super Tuesday. 1,344 delegates are up for grabs, one-third of the total delegates. Candidates need 1,991 delegates to secure the party nomination.