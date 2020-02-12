Sanders Leads Buttigieg by 2.8% in New Hampshire Primary With Over Half Precincts In

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) US Senator Bernie Sanders is holding a lead by less than three points in a tight race of the New Hampshire Democratic presidential Primary vote with more than half of precincts reporting, according to the latest results.

With 55 percent of precincts in, Sanders is leading with 26.5 percent of the vote followed by South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg who has 23.7 percent, the New York Times said Tuesday citing AP official polling data.